PAK vs ENG 2022 | Trying to keep our middle order flexible and use it according to situation, reveals Babar Azam

Babar Azam has revealed that Pakistan are planning to keep their middle order flexible in upcoming games and utilise it according to the requirement of the situation. Azam further added that Haris Rauf is their key player and he is bringing in massive improvement to his game every day.
Pakistan scripted a four-run win in the fourth T20I against England leveling the series by 2-2. Mohammed Rizwan continued his form and scored a half-century in the fixture. His form has been one of the biggest positives for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup as he has been piling up runs consistently at the top. The team will rely heavily on openers Rizwan and Babar Azam in the showpiece event.
Pakistan’s middle-order has failed to capitalize on the good starts they are getting from the opening pair lately and a similar kind of situation occurred in the fixture against England. However, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets each to successfully defend the total. Rauf has been the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling unit in absence of Shaheen Afridi and he stepped up once again in a crucial situation taking a couple of wickets in the 19th over of the match.
Revealing their strategy going ahead, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has stated that the team wants to keep their middle order flexible and shuffle it considering the situation. He also stated that Haris Rauf will be their key player in the upcoming matches.
“The way we started with the bat, we were about 10-15 runs short. The bowlers were outstanding for us. We are trying to keep our middle order flexible and use it according to the situation. In different games, we've tried different combinations. He (Rauf) is our key bowler, and he is getting even better day-by-day,” Azam said in the post-match presentation.
Pakistan would like to enter T20 World Cup on the back of a series win against a strong side like England as they will start their campaign in the tournament against arch-rivals India.
