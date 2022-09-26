PAK vs ENG 2022 | Trying to keep our middle order flexible and use it according to situation, reveals Babar Azam

Pakistan’s middle-order has failed to capitalize on the good starts they are getting from the opening pair lately and a similar kind of situation occurred in the fixture against England. However, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets each to successfully defend the total. Rauf has been the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling unit in absence of Shaheen Afridi and he stepped up once again in a crucial situation taking a couple of wickets in the 19th over of the match.