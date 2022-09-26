PAK vs ENG 2022 | Disappointed to not chase down the target, admits Moeen Ali

England are currently up against Pakistan in a seven-match T20I series and the hosts have leveled the series 2-2 with a four-run win in the fourth game. The fixture turned out to be a thriller but Pakistan’s fine bowling in the finishing stages tilted the result in their favour. After being invited to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 166/4. Mohammed Rizwan scored 88 runs from 67 balls and helped the team set up a decent target.

In response, England were reduced to 14/3 at one stage but Ben Duckett and Harry Brook revived the innings. Brook scored 34 runs while Duckett contributed with a knock of 33 runs. Liam Dawson played a crucial inning in the lower order scoring 34 runs from 17 balls. Dawson might have set up a victory for England, but his dismissal in the penultimate over restricted England to 163, and their innings wrapped up with four balls to spare.

Reflecting on the match result, captain Moeen Ali remarked that the result could have gone either way but the team was disappointed not to chase the target.

“It was a great game, could have gone both ways. We should have chased it down, disappointed that we couldn't. Lost too many wickets upfront, and did well to keep hanging in there. Brooksy did well again, and Duckett too. Liam (Dawson) had a great game, obviously, he'll be disappointed not to finish things off,” Ali said in the post-match presentation.