No excuse for batters leaving crease early unfairly, weighs in Ian Bishop on the mankad debate

The debates around mankad seem to be never-ending with the method of dismissal making it a habit to prop up in the spotlight every few months owing to some incident or the other. The technique was first brought into play on the big stage in 1947-48 against Australia by Indian spinner Vinoo Mankad when he dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end while in the process of delivering to get the wicket of Bill Brown after the batter had left his crease before the ball left Mankad's hand. Since, mankading has been embroiled in controversy perpetually even though it was made a part of the cricket rule books, with only nine such dismissals recorded in international cricket history.