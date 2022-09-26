IND vs AUS 2022 | We were a bit sloppy in our execution, reckons Aaron Finch

Today at 11:13 AM
Aaron Finch has stated that they were sloppy in the field during the series decider against India in Hyderabad and that resulted in a defeat by six wickets. Finch also praised Cameron Green saying he had a brilliant series while opening the inning in spite of not playing lof of T20Is.
Australia suffered a defeat in the T20I series against India by 2-1 after losing the last game of the series by six wickets. After posting a total of 186/7 in the first innings, the team failed to defend the target. They managed to take the game deep as the match boiled down to the last over but Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli secured a solid finish for the hosts. Except for Cameron Green, almost all the bowlers were expensive.
Sharing his views on the series loss and the final game, Aaron Finch stated that it was a good series against India but they were sloppy in execution a few times.
“It was a really good series. We held our nerves well in the middle overs. We thought it was a decent total, it got a bit dewy, and we knew we had to get wickets. You can't rely on containing India. At times we were a bit sloppy in our execution,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.
Australia opted to open with Cameron Green in the series and the move paid very well for the visitors. He registered scores of 61, 5, and 52. Before coming into the series, Green had played only a single T20I but his performance had been a revelation for the Australian team. FInch applauded the youngster saying he has shown his class against a strong side like India.
“The series Green had was big as well. He is a super young player; he has shown his class. He has not played a lot of T20. He has taken it superbly,” Finch explained.
