IND vs AUS 2022 | We were a bit sloppy in our execution, reckons Aaron Finch

Australia suffered a defeat in the T20I series against India by 2-1 after losing the last game of the series by six wickets. After posting a total of 186/7 in the first innings, the team failed to defend the target. They managed to take the game deep as the match boiled down to the last over but Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli secured a solid finish for the hosts. Except for Cameron Green, almost all the bowlers were expensive.