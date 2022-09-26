IND vs AUS 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav is going to be dangerous in the World Cup, remarks Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald did not shy away from giving credit to Suryakumar Yadav after his onslaught brought upon a series loss for Australia courtesy of a 5-wicket defeat in the final game. The coach went on to discuss his team's shortcomings throughout the series and what it means for the World T20.

India scripted a well-calculated run chase in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the T20I series against Australia 2-1 with a five-wicket victory. Suryakumar Yadav starred for the hosts with a scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries, keeping up the good form after a rapid 46(25) in the opening game of the tour. Currently ranked third in the ICC T20I rankings, the Mumbaikar will be key to India's plans in the World T20 which begins next month Down Under.

“Suryakumar Yadav was outstanding today and he's gonna be dangerous in the World Cup but he showed what he can do,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald was quoted by India Today praising the 32-year-old.

Australia lost both their games while defending a par total, unable to restrict the Indian batsmen from going big. The Men in Blue had a reliable batting unit with the likes of Hardik Pandya excelling in the middle-order. The all-rounder had managed a breathtaking unbeaten 71 in just 30 balls in the first T20I before a 25-run cameo in the final game saw him hitting the winning runs for India.

“The conversations always going to be. Can you get better at your death bowling? The answer to that is yes. We encourage our guys to make good decisions and execute them. Sometimes the batter out-executes you and we've seen that with Hardik (Pandya) throughout the series," McDonald remarked.

Australia will now take on the West Indies and England at home for three-match series before the World T20 begins on October 16. The reigning champions will be one of the favourites going in given their pedigree at home, especially with speedster Mitchell Starc returning to the team after a brief injury break.

“We worked our way through some plans. We saw some good results with some of the plans that we implemented that might be able to transition to the World Cup. The connection between here (India) and Australia might be slightly different, a little bit more bounce, different tactics. Mitchell Starc comes back into the picture by being one of our best death bowlers. So, we feel like we'll get reinforcements there,” the coach revealed.

A highlight for Australia was the young Cameron Green's batting at the top of the order, filling in for the resting David Warner. Green scored a flamboyant 61(30) to win the man of the match award and followed it up with a 19-ball half-century in the third encounter. However, the all-rounder isn't a part of the Kangaroos' World Cup squad.

“It's probably opportunistic the way that he's come into the opening position with obviously David Warner not being here and a couple of other players from our World Cup 15. And that's all you can do, given an opportunity... Before we came over here, we thought he had the skill sets to be able to succeed there, and he's taken on some of the best bowlers in world cricket," McDonald concluded.