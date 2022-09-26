IND vs AUS 2022 | India script history, pip Pakistan to secure most T20I wins in calendar year

Today at 10:22 AM
India created a new record following their six-wicket win on Sunday against Australia in Hyderabad, where they won the three-match T20I series by 2-1. It was the 21st T20I win for the Men in Blue in 2022, one more than Pakistan's earlier record of 20 victories which came in the last calendar year.
On Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India registered a nerve-racking six-wicket victory against Australia to win the three-match T20I series by 2-1. After Rohit Sharma asked them to bat, Aaron Finch and Co. rode on Cam Green's 21-ball 52 and Tim David's 27-ball 54 to post 186/7 on the board.
However, it did not seem a big target for the Men in Blue, largely due to a blistering knock from Suryakumar Yadav. The stylish middle-order batter, coming at No. 4, smashed 69 runs off just 36 balls to keep his side on the front foot. Virat Kohli, who made 63 off 48 balls, played a second fiddle to Suryakumar as they helped their team take past the finishing line in the final over. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya remained not out, scoring one and 16-ball 25 respectively.
Following India's win, India created a new world record for the most wins in a calendar year by a team in international cricket. They have now won a total of 21 games in 2022, one more than their arch-rivals Pakistan's previous-best 21 that came in last year.
So far this year, India have defeated West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, England, and Ireland in the bilateral T20I series alongside wins over Pakistan, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. They still have three T20Is against South Africa and New Zealand alongside a minimum of five games in the upcoming T20 World Cup to play before the end of the year.
Most T20I wins in a year:
India - 21 from 29 matches - 2022
Pakistan - 20 from 29 matches - 2021
