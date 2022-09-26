IND vs AUS 2022 | India script history, pip Pakistan to secure most T20I wins in calendar year

However, it did not seem a big target for the Men in Blue, largely due to a blistering knock from Suryakumar Yadav. The stylish middle-order batter, coming at No. 4, smashed 69 runs off just 36 balls to keep his side on the front foot. Virat Kohli, who made 63 off 48 balls, played a second fiddle to Suryakumar as they helped their team take past the finishing line in the final over. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya remained not out, scoring one and 16-ball 25 respectively.