IND vs AUS 2022 | How will I react if there is World Cup final, remarks Suryakumar Yadav regarding illness ahead of third T20I

Suryakumar Yadav has stated he took his poor health ahead of the deciding game against Australia in his side in order to be prepared for the big occasions in the future and deliver for his team. The talisman stated travelling had affected him physically but he was determined to play in Hyderabad.
Suryakumar Yadav's ascent to the top of the T20I universe continues with yet another scintillating knock against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday in the third and final game of the series. The explosive batter scored a flamboyant 69 runs off just 36 deliveries en route a chase of 187, lacing the knock with five fours and as many maximums. Some of the shots he played will make it to the highlight reels for years to come, including a helicopter shot towards square leg off a full toss for a six and a pull over the bowler's head to exploit the field setup.
However, in an interaction with Axar Patel for a Board of Control for Cricket in India video uploaded on social media platforms, it was revealed that the 32-year-old had been suffering from illness in the run-up to the encounter. The series was tied 1-1 heading into the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium which meant Yadav was determined to remain in the lineup.
"The weather changed last night and there has been a change in travelling. Because of all this, I had a stomach ache, then got a fever as well, but at the same time I knew that it was a decider game," he was quoted saying by India Today.
"So I told my doctor and physio that if there is a World Cup final how will I react? I can't sit out with illness. So you do whatever it takes, give me any medicine or injection but prepare me for the evening match. And once I'm on the ground in this (India) jersey then there is a different emotion for me," Yadav added.
The third-ranked batsman in the world had struck a rapid 46 in the first T20I as well and bagged the man of the match award for his contribution in the final T20I. Suryakumar is next expected to be in action on September 28 when India takes on South Africa in the first game of a three-match T20I series.
