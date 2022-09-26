IND vs AUS 2022 | How will I react if there is World Cup final, remarks Suryakumar Yadav regarding illness ahead of third T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's ascent to the top of the T20I universe continues with yet another scintillating knock against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday in the third and final game of the series. The explosive batter scored a flamboyant 69 runs off just 36 deliveries en route a chase of 187, lacing the knock with five fours and as many maximums. Some of the shots he played will make it to the highlight reels for years to come, including a helicopter shot towards square leg off a full toss for a six and a pull over the bowler's head to exploit the field setup.