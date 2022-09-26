IND vs AUS 2022 | Have been enjoying batting ever since I came back at the Asia Cup, proclaims Virat Kohli

Today at 8:47 AM
Virat Kohli has admitted that he has been enjoying batting ever since he made his return to cricket at the recent Asia Cup. Kohli had a magnificent Asia Cup campaign, aggregating 276 runs at an average of 92, and carried the momentum by scoring a series-deciding 48-ball 63 knock against Australia.
Not too long ago, many had questions regarding Virat Kohli's guaranteed place in India's lineup in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. It was not a no-brainer, especially after the former India captain's torrid form since IPL 2022. But Kohli decided not to travel to the West Indies and Zimbabwe and took a break from the sport instead. The move certainly worked as he has regained his good old form in the recent Asia Cup.
Then, although he made little impact in India's first two T20Is against Australia, he stepped up in the series decider, hitting three fours and four sixes in his 48-ball 63 knock to help his side chase down 187 with a ball and six wickets to spare. He was ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 69 off just 36 balls, with five sixes and as many fours.
Speaking at the post-match with the host broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli opened up about his strategy in the run chase. The talismanic batter remarked he had the intention to hit at least a boundary in an over, and had a different plan against Adam Zampa, who dismissed him numerous times as well as in the last game, as well. Then, he admitted that he has been enjoying batting ever since he made his return to the sport after a month-long break.
"I made up my mind to go after him (Zampa). He is a quality bowler and tries to control my scoring. I knew he was attacking my stumps, so was outside the leg stump. I am making a conscious effort to strike those big ones through the middle overs," Kohli said after the match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
"The game shouldn't have gone for that long, and we should have had four or five runs to chase in the last over. It was important to maintain my composure and get one boundary which I was able to do (in the last over). I have enjoyed batting ever since I came back at the Asia Cup. Today also I was an hour and a half before the team. I am working hard on my process and happy with my contributions."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.