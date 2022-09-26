IND vs AUS 2022 | Great feeling to help team win a series, can't express my emotions, gushes Axar Patel

Today at 4:02 PM
Axar Patel expressed delight after helping India clinch a close T20I series against Australia, stating he wasn't able to put into words the emotions he was feeling. The spinner revealed he always kept confidence in his plans regardless of the situation and how his IPL experience helped him thrive.
Axar Patel's heroics with the ball ensured India came away 2-1 winners in the T20I series against Australia on the back of a five-wicket victory in Hyderabad on Sunday. The spinner scalped eight wickets through the course of the series and ended up with the player of the series award. Patel was not even in India's T20I plans until a few weeks ago when Ravindra Jadeja's injury brought the slow left-arm orthodox into the scheme of things. With a series of good performances ever since the 28-year-old has boosted his chances of cementing a place in the Indian lineup for the World T20 Down Under beginning next month.
In the first T20I, Patel returned exemplary figures of 4-0-17-3 before producing a masterclass in the following game which was curtailed to eight overs by dismissing two batsmen in as many overs while conceding a paltry 17 runs given the context. The third game saw the bowler from Gujarat be hit for a few runs but three crucial wickets more than made up for it as he ended with 3/33. The all-rounder from Gujarat credited his experience of bowling during the powerplay overs for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as a catalyst for his success on the international stage.
"When you do well, and the team wins you feel nice. The things I do in the IPL, bowling in the powerplay and when you execute it well, feels nice. The line and lengths, I bowl, I back myself. Even if the batter hits a good shot, I back myself. I try and execute my plans," he was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo in the post-match presentation.
Patel now has a career average of 22.68 after 29 T20Is alongside an impressive economy of 7.16.
“It’s a great feeling when you perform well for the team and help your team win a series. You can’t express your emotions, you can only feel them and I am feeling them right now,” he added in a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Axar is next expected to be in action against South Africa in the first of three T20Is on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.
