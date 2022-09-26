IND vs AUS 2022 | Great feeling to help team win a series, can't express my emotions, gushes Axar Patel

In the first T20I, Patel returned exemplary figures of 4-0-17-3 before producing a masterclass in the following game which was curtailed to eight overs by dismissing two batsmen in as many overs while conceding a paltry 17 runs given the context. The third game saw the bowler from Gujarat be hit for a few runs but three crucial wickets more than made up for it as he ended with 3/33. The all-rounder from Gujarat credited his experience of bowling during the powerplay overs for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as a catalyst for his success on the international stage.