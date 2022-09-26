IND-A vs NZ-A | I'm not afraid of failures now, remarks Kuldeep Yadav

Along with Yuzvendra Chahal , Kuldeep Yadav was one of India’s go-to spinners for white-ball cricket not too long ago. The duo yielded rich dividends when MS Dhoni was behind the stumps, but ever since his retirement, they failed to live up to the expectations. As a result, the duo were dropped from the mix, but Chahal, riding on an outstanding IPL 2022 campaign with Rajasthan Royals , earned a recall.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep, too, is on a mission to get back to India's roster by representing India A. He shone with the ball on Sunday in Chennai, returning figures of 10-0-51-4, including a hat-trick, which helped his side skittle out New Zealand A for 219 in 47 overs. Then they rode on Prithvi Shaw's blazing 48-ball 77 to see off the target in 34 overs, with four wickets remaining.

Speaking with PTI after the match, Kuldeep talked about how he felt after his last injury setback, and how he has worked on his strengths to regain his mojo. The left-arm wrist-spinner also revealed there is no fear inside him at present, and all he now focuses on is enjoying the sport above everything else.

"After the [knee] injury layoff of four months, I realized that I need to bowl quicker and began working on it. I am not afraid of failure now. When you fail, you learn. When I came back to the Indian side in January, I was not afraid of failure. I wanted to enjoy the game. My focus is to keep hitting the good lengths. [Getting] wickets are not in my hands, I just want to bowl in good areas," Kuldeep told PTI.