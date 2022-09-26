ICC T20I Rankings | India extend gap with second-ranked England with series win over Australia

Today at 4:41 PM
India have extended their lead at the top of the latest ICC T20I rankings following a hard-fought series win against Australia at home. The Rohit Sharma-led side are now sitting at the top with 268 points, seven more than second-placed England, who are currently touring Pakistan for seven T20Is.
On Sunday in Hyderabad, twin fifties from Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36 balls) and Virat Kohli (63 off 48 balls) helped India clinch a final over thriller in the third and series-deciding T20I match against Australia. The result further helped the Men in Blue to strengthen their position on the latest Men's T20I team rankings.
India are currently at the top of the latest team rankings, with 268 points overall. England, currently touring Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series, are second, with 261 points. They have played four T20Is so far in Pakistan, and the series is nicely poised at 2-2. Pakistan, meanwhile, are joined third with 258 points, alongside South Africa. New Zealand (252), Australia (250), West Indies (241), Sri Lanka (237), Bangladesh (224), and Afghanistan (219) followed them.
In the remaining three T20Is in Pakistan, if England manage to win at least once, they will comfortably retain their second place. South Africa, on the other hand, will next play three T20Is in India from September 28 onwards. If they win all three, they will have an outside chance to topple India, which -- fair to say -- is highly unlikely.
The forthcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will begin next month, with Australia to be keen to retain the title at home.
Some good news for India less than three weeks out from the start of the #T20WorldCup 🔥https://t.co/sqpDlZ6goS— ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2022
