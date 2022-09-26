ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | Taniya Bhatia writes scathing tweet after being robbed in London

Today at 6:59 PM
Taniya Bhatia has revealed on Twitter that her hotel room in London was entered into by thieves who stole her valuables and money during India's tour of England. The batter blamed the hotel management for the fiasco expressing shock at the incident and urged the authorities to take action.
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Taniya Bhatia has disclosed that her room at the Marriot London Maida Vale was robbed during her visit to the country as part of the Indian contingent. The women's team was in the country recently to play three T20Is and three ODIs with the first match taking place on September 10 and the final encounter held at the Lord's on September 24. The Women in Blue had travelled to London after the second ODI three days prior following which the unfortunate incident took place. Previously, the Indian team had been England for the Commonwealth Games as well held last month in Birmingham.
Bhatia has revealed that the unidentified thieves took away her money, cards, jewellery and watches in an incident that could have had dangerous consequences. The 24-year-old addressed her tweet to the hotel management, expressing her shock at the occurrence of such a robbery in a hotel officially recommended by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," she tweeted.
Bhatia was a part of the squad for both T20Is and ODIs but ended up playing no games. Nevertheless, the holder of over 70 international caps tagged the authorities in an effort to ensure necessary action was taken to mitigate the situation.
"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," added Bhatia.
