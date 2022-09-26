ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | Taniya Bhatia writes scathing tweet after being robbed in London

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Taniya Bhatia has disclosed that her room at the Marriot London Maida Vale was robbed during her visit to the country as part of the Indian contingent. The women's team was in the country recently to play three T20Is and three ODIs with the first match taking place on September 10 and the final encounter held at the Lord's on September 24. The Women in Blue had travelled to London after the second ODI three days prior following which the unfortunate incident took place. Previously, the Indian team had been England for the Commonwealth Games as well held last month in Birmingham.