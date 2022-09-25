T20 World Cup 2022| Can’t take it if Pakistan doesn’t lift the trophy, remarks Ramiz Raza

Today at 4:53 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raza has stated that losing will not be an option for Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup and he can’t take it if they exit early in the tournament. Raza further admitted that he feels like hitting people around him whenever Pakistan is losing.
With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played next month, Pakistan are considered one of the favourites for the tournament. They are currently playing a seven-match T20I series against England and will be looking upon the series as a preparation for the showpiece event. The team recently lost in the final of Asia Cup 2022 but they would like to revive their form before the tournament starts on October 16 in Australia.
Pakistan will start their campaign against India in the World Cup on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan have mostly relied on Mohammaed Rizwan and Babar Azam for the run-scoring. The middle order has been an issue to solve and the team will need to strengthen it before the World Cup. PCB chairman Ramiz Raza has stated that he is a sour loser and he can’t see Pakistan losing any matches in the tournament.
"I’ve told my team that we need to win. It’s as simple as that because people want us to win all the time. So, if they lose, I just can’t take it. I’m a bad loser. I feel like hitting people around me when I see Pakistan losing. I am a very terrible watcher, actually. I get scolded at home because I offend everybody completely,” Raza was quoted as saying by Geo TV
"This is the only sport that contributes to bringing smiles back on people’s faces. It lifts your nation’s morale."
Pakistan will also face South Africa, Bangladesh, and two other qualifiers in the group stage of the tournament and the team would like to script a title run.
