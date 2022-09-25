Internet reacts to Deepti Sharma executing the mankad to pull off a thrilling win and clean sweep England

Today at 6:03 PM
The mankad was at the centre of discussion once again in the cricketing community post-Saturday after Deepti Sharma used the method to claim the crucial last wicket in a suspense thriller against England. The incident drew many tweets from fans and experts alike, splitting opinion over its fairness.
The Indian women's cricket team secured a historic 3-0 ODI series against England at the Lord's on Saturday but their 16-run win in the final encounter did not come without controversy. In what was a low-scoring thriller that could have swung any way towards the end, it was the infamous mankad that ultimately decided proceedings in the visitor's favour to the disappointment of the English contingent.
After a shaky start with the bat, the Women in Blue had posted a total of 169 riding on the back of half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Renuka Singh ensured the Three Lions don't cruise to the mark with a fiery opening spell as her efforts eventually culminated into a four-wicket haul. However, once she had completed her quota of overs, India struggled to deal with the tail and especially a determined Charlotte Dean looking in incredibly fine touch. The 21-year-old defended and stroked her way to 47, bringing England much closer to victory than they would've expected a few overs ago.
However, enigmatic all-rounder Sharma has a habit of stealing the headlines with dazzling bits of brilliance on the field and she produced another historic moment, effectively, after the last ball of the game. Dean was on the non-striker's end and was eager to get back on strike to steer her team home but her enthusiasm saw her take a few strides down the pitch way too early, Completely aware of the development, Deepti stopped in her tracks while delivering and instead clipped off the bails, raising her hand in appeal. The umpires couldn't help but award the dismissal after referring to the TV umpire, handing India a dramatic 16-run win in one of the finest ODIs played in recent times.
The moment when Deepti Sharma sealed the match for India. pic.twitter.com/gqQtJjdMGJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022
It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022
There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?— Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022
Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz
😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/ltVkZwsFzS— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 24, 2022
If I was in her place, I would have done the same to win a game.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hK5yOBqSdP— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 24, 2022
If that's cheating— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 24, 2022
Give that Wolrd Cup 🏆 to New Zealand#ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/i9lp0lUnDj
I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022
#DeeptiSharma no argument now pic.twitter.com/aMhmCom98O— Dr. Malwiika sisodiya (@Malwika4) September 25, 2022
