IND vs AUS 2022 | Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering, reckons Rohit Sharma

India have won the T20I series against Australia by 2-1 with a six-wicket win in the third T20I. The victory becomes crucial as they will play in the T20 World Cup next month. It was a brilliant team effort from the Indian team throughout the series. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli batted brilliantly in the third game while Rohit Sharma starred in the second game. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were impressive in the first game and the batting unit stepped up in the series.

Axar Patel was brilliant taking eight wickets from three matches and also bagged the player of the series award. Reflecting on the series win, Rohit Sharma stated that different individuals stepping up whenever required was the biggest positive.

“Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. Margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Death bowling has been an issue of concern for the team lately. Their recent Asia Cup debacle was the result of conceding runs in death overs. Harshal Patel and Japrit Bumrah returned to the squad from injury ahead of the series. Bumrah was bowling fine in the second T20I but was expensive in the third game going wicketless. Harshal hasn’t been also able to bowl on tight lines and lengths in slog overs. Rohit stated that the duo will need some time to regain their old form.