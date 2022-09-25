IND vs AUS 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Glenn Maxwell’s bizarre run-out courtesy of Axar Patel’s bullet throw

Today at 7:59 PM
It happens rarely that a batter gets run-out in a controversial manner but the India-Australia fixture witnessed such dismissal in a strange fashion. Glenn Maxwell got run-out in the third T20I on Axar Patel’s throw in a bizarre manner in spite of Dinesh Karthik dislodging a bail with his gloves.
After levelling the series 1-1 in the last game, India are playing the series decider in Hyderabad against Australia. Going with the trend in the series, India opted to field first after winning the toss. After the dismissal of both the openers, the platform was set for Glenn Maxwell to display his power-hitting as openers had provided an explosive start but his innings was done in dramatic finish.
Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the eighth over of the innings and Maxwell was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The delivery was striding down the leg and he played it square off the wicket on on-side. Batters attempted two runs but Maxwell was slightly hesitant to run for the double. Axar Patel produced a sensational direct throw from deep towards the striker’s end and a run-out was on the cards.
The umpires went upstairs to confirm the dismissal but TV replays showed that Dinesh Karthik had dislodged a bail even before receiving the throw with his gloves. However, there was a twist after that. The direct throw hit middle and leg dislodging the other bail and Maxwell was caught short of the crease. The third umpire announced his decision in favour of the fielding team and Maxwell was sent back to the pavilion.
