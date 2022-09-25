IND vs AUS 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as chase-specialist Virat Kohli plays a vintage knock to seal series victory for India

After having opted to bowl first, the Men in Blue were on the receiving end of a dangerous onslaught from Cameron Green who made his intentions clear with a wild heave on ball one. The youngster's 52 off 21 deliveries threatened to take the game away from India before the bowling unit pulled the brakes and snared three scalps in quick succession. However, a Tim David half-century late on brought the men from Down Under back on track and even though Axar Patel restricted the batters well with figures of 4-0-33-3, a target of 187 was set for India.