IND vs AUS 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as chase-specialist Virat Kohli plays a vintage knock to seal series victory for India

India rode on the back of a Virat Kohli half-century to win a thriller that went right down to the wire and was only decided by a boundary off the penultimate ball. The clash produced some breathtaking stroke-making from Suryakumar Yadav as well while Hardik Pandya finished off proceedings.
India have emerged victorious in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday to end a series full of incredible highs and tough lows on a positive note. The win was set up by a well-calculated Virat Kohli knock with many a glimpse of his prime in some of the shots he played, alongside an unstoppable Suryakumar Yadav who was clearing the boundary for fun. The 5-wicket win means India maintain their unbeaten bilateral series streak since the ICC World T20 last year and see off the Kangaroos with a 2-1 series victory.
After having opted to bowl first, the Men in Blue were on the receiving end of a dangerous onslaught from Cameron Green who made his intentions clear with a wild heave on ball one. The youngster's 52 off 21 deliveries threatened to take the game away from India before the bowling unit pulled the brakes and snared three scalps in quick succession. However, a Tim David half-century late on brought the men from Down Under back on track and even though Axar Patel restricted the batters well with figures of 4-0-33-3, a target of 187 was set for India.
KL Rahul departed early on and Rohit Sharma followed soon after, meaning the stage was set for Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to take the reins of the run chase. The duo showed immense understanding to keep the scoreboard ticking, with Virat Kohli turning over the strike alongside the occasional boundary while his partner went gung-ho. The Mumbaikar managed a scintillating 69 runs in 36 deliveries, lacing the knock with five boundaries and as many maximums.
However, once the partnership of 104 was broken, it was Kohli who attempted to accelerate and after some struggles struck a massive six on the first ball of the last over bringing the equation down to five runs off as many deliveries. Even though he was dismissed the next ball for a vintage 63(48), Hardik Pandya on the other end held his nerves and pierced the field on the penultimate ball to secure a five-wicket win with a ball to spare.
Rohit Sharma gave a pat on Virat Kohli's back for his knock. pic.twitter.com/km2RYTEDDO— SubashMV (@SubashMV5) September 25, 2022
👑King Kohli👑— Talha Khan (@WhoTalhaKhan_18) September 25, 2022
♥️Another match wining knock ♥️#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/en2WTNJUy9
I have 99 worries about Monday but Virat Kohli playing the winning knock in the finals will solve it all— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) September 25, 2022
What a knock by King kohli. An absolute genius.#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli #PAKvENG #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/6nOHGIDmCz— Rohit (@its_Rohit_264) September 25, 2022
King Kohli is ruling the cricket world once again...❤️💯💥— K✨️O✨️H✨️L✨️I✨️2.0 (@KicchaCult15) September 25, 2022
Our chase Master is back!!!💥🥳🤩#ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohli #INDvsAUST20 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qAAPVOlU3l
What a knock champp😭😭🙌🏻❤️❤️#ViratKohli𓃵— RAHMAN WALEED (@rahman_waleed) September 25, 2022
The chase master what a fantastic knock @imVkohli #KingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵— Viratian18 (@Hemanth83457547) September 25, 2022
Chase master🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WojPwubDLK
The vintage Virat Kohli joins the party!!— Ram Rogers (@_rogers_45) September 25, 2022
Fifty by Suryakumar Yadav in 29 balls. A top quality knock by Surya in a must win game, what a partnership between him and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/1kWExEb507— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022
