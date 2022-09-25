I'm not a fan but within the rules, declares Amy Jones after mankading incident

In response, the hosts crumbled to an exhibition of swing bowling by Renuka Thakur who took her second consecutive four-wicket haul. The pacer got rid of the top-three in a marathon seven-over opening spell and had England reeling at 53-6. Skipper Amy Jones tried to take charge with a fighting 28 but once she left England hanging at 103-8, the encounter looked like a foregone conclusion. However, Charlie Dean had other ideas and stuck in with the tail to accumulate 47 runs taking the Three Lions ever so close to victory before a controversial incident spoiled her party. Backing up on the non-striker's end, Dean strayed too far from the crease before the ball left Deepti's hand who decided to take off the bails. The decision went in her favour, thus handing India a historic whitewash.