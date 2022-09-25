Duleep Trophy 2022 | Ajinkya Rahane sends Yashasvi Jaiswal out of field in final under controversial circumstances

Today at 4:04 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen getting engaged in a controversy during the final of Duleep Trophy between West Zone and South Zone at SNR College Ground in Coimbatore. Jaiswal was engaged in a verbal argument with Ravi Teja and was sent off the field by skipper Ajinkya Rahane after multiple warnings.
West Zone and South Zone are playing against each other in the Duleep trophy final at SNR College Ground in Coimbatore and the last day of the game witnessed a controversial incident. West Zone player Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen engaged in a war of words with opposition batter Ravi Teja during the match. Jaiswal was warned by umpires on separate occasions for his sledding toward opposition batters.
The altercation took place in the 50th over and West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ran to calm the situation. Umpires also intervened in the situation but Rahane calmed down the situation. However, in spite of receiving several warnings, Jaiswal’s continuous sledging compelled Rahane to send him away from the field. He was eventually called back on the field in 65th over of the innings.
Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 265 runs in the second innings which helped West Zone set up a win. Jaydev Unadkat scalped six wickets in the final and bagged player of the series award. West Zone won the final by 294 ends to lift the Duleep Trophy on Sunday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.