T20 World Cup 2022 | India, Pakistan, Australia, and England will make it to semi-finals, predicts Alex Hales

With T20 World Cup scheduled to be played next month, there has been a debate around the favourites for the tournament. England who are considered one of the strong teams to contend for the title are engaged in a T20I series currently. Alex Hales has made a return to international cricket for England after a long time and has shown impressive form.

Hales will be looking forward to contributing with the bat in the World Cup. He believes that India, Pakistan, Australia and England will make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

“India, Pakistan, Australia, and England will make it to the semi-finals of the tournament,” said Hales in a video released by PCB.

Surprisingly, Hales didn’t name South Africa and New Zealand amongst the favourites. England can do well in the T20 World Cup as they have some of the brilliant batters in the format and the team is also looking forward to do well in their first ICC event under new leadership.