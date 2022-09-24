T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia are favourites to win tournament due to home advantage, states Saba Karim

Today at 3:35 PM
Saba Karim is of the opinion that Australia are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup to be held next month and the home conditions will work in their favour. Karim further added that Australia have plenty of power hitters in the side which is essential to win a tournament down under.
With T20 World Cup to be played next month, all the teams are gearing up for the tournament and Australia are going strong with their form in white-ball cricket lately. The team registered a clean sweep over New Zealand in the ODI series earlier this month and also started with a win in the T20I series against India. They will be the defending champions in the tournament and will look to retain the title with their powerful batting line-up.
Many former cricketers have rated Australia’s chances of winning the World Cup as very high and Saba Karim is of the names. The former cricketer stated that Australia are the favourites to lift the trophy as the home conditions will work in their favour.
"I think they remain a formidable side and are the favourites. More so because they are playing on Australian soil and the kind of changes, they have brought into the team, reflects that they are in sync with what is required to win such tournaments in Australia," Saba Karim said on Sports 18.
Australia have some aggressive batters in the squad like Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. The batting unit is looking solid with a mix of aggression and experience. They will rely on their big hitter to clear the ball out of the stadium frequently.
"Big ground, so you need some more power hitters, so they bulk up that kind of portion in the side. So, they have Tim David and Glen Maxwell. For instance, in this team, you don't have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, both of them very high in terms of power hitting. So, this kind of combination makes them a very strong side to retain the T20 World Cup again,” he explained.
