IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma’s ability to play fast bowling is second to none, reckons Dinesh Karthik

India have leveled the ongoing three-match T20I series 1-1 against Australia on Friday and the credit for the same goes to Rohit Sharma for his super knock. India were chasing 91 runs from eight overs in a rain-affected game and Rohit provided a blistering start to the team. He stayed on the crease till the end and played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 46 runs from 20 balls. Dinesh Karthik praised Rohit Sharma for his knock saying his ability to face pace bowling is exceptional.

"Rohit batted brilliantly. To hit those shots to a new ball against world-class bowlers on that surface is not an easy task. It shows how big Rohit Sharma is as a player in not only Indian cricket, but also the World. His ability to play fast bowling is second to none. That is what makes him special as a batter," said Karthik in a post-match press conference.

Karthik has been assigned the role of a finisher in the T20 side by the Indian team. He has been impressive ever since his return to the national side this year. Also, in the game against Australia, he scored unbeaten 10 runs from two balls including a boundary and a six to ensure victory for the Indian team.

"I have been practicing for this. I was happy doing this for RCB, I am happy to do this here. It is a consistent routine over a period of time. During my off-time, I do a lot of scenario practices. Vikram and Rahul have also been accommodating of what I want to practice and what kind of shots I want to practice. I do not practice too much, but I try keeping it specific,” he explained.