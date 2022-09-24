IND vs AUS 2022 | Was quite surprised as well with my knock, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma remarked that he was also surprised with his clean hitting in second T20I against Australia during his match-winning knock of unbeaten 46 runs. Rohit also praised Axar Patel saying he can bowl at any stage and that gives the advantage of using other bowlers in different situations.

India have equalised the three-match T20I series with a six-wicket win in the second game of the series. The match was shortened to eight overs due to the wet outfield and it was a brilliant display of aggressive cricket. India opted to field first after winning the toss and they were given a target of 92 to chase. Rohit Sharma was on fire since the start and he was playing with fluent timing. The opener stayed at the crease till the end and ensured a victory for the team with his knock of unbeaten 46 runs from 20 balls. Reflecting on his innings, Rohit said that he was also surprised by his own knock.

“I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn't expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can't really plan too much is such a shortened game,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the match, Indian bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 90/5. Matthew Wade played a crucial knock for the visitors at the back end scoring unbeaten 43 runs. Harshal Patel is coming back from an injury in the series but he has been expensive from the first game. He conceded 32 runs from just two overs adding to India’s worry of death bowling. Rohit backed the pacer saying it can take time to regain rhythym while returning back from an injury.

“The bowlers had something to bowl to and we bowled well. The dew started coming in later, which is why we saw a few full tosses from Harshal. Coming back after a couple of months, the back injury can be tricky. I am not going to talk too much about how he bowled. Got us the crucial wicket. As a team we are not going to analyse too much. Just want him to come and enjoy,” he explained.

Axar Patel has been the most effective bowler for India in the series. After taking three wickets in the series opener he scalped crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David in the second T20I. His stump to stump line has been very effective and the spinner is getting rewards of his discipline. Rohit stated that Axar’s ability to bowl at any stage allows him to use other bowlers in different situations.

“Axar can bowl in any stage, gives me an advantage of using the other bowlers in different situations too - maybe use the pacers in the middle overs if he bowls in the powerplay. I would like to see his batting as well,” he revealed.