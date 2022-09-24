IND vs AUS 2022 | Measured approach from Rohit Sharma worked in second T20I, believes Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:22 AM
Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Rohit Sharma batted with a measured approach and was selective in his shots which worked for him very well. Gavaskar also pointed out that Rohit gets into trouble when he tries to play a lofted shot on the off-side but gets caught and departs early in the innings.
India won the second T20I against Australia by six wickets and Rohit Sharma played a crucial role with his batting in the fixture. In an eight-over game due to a delayed start courtesy of a wet outfield, India were handed a target of 91 runs. Rohit Sharma led the batting unit with his terrific knock and was playing his shots with supreme fluency. He scored unbeaten 46 runs laced with four boundaries and four glorious sixes. His knock ensured a victory for the Indian team.
Many praised the Indian captain for his innings and Sunil Gavaskar has also applauded the veteran India batter. He pointed out that a cautious approach from Rohit Sharma was the reason behind his brilliant knock.
"What you saw with Rohit today was a measured approach. It wasn't anything where he was looking to defend, but he was being a lot more selective. And look, when he is playing those flick shots or the swivel pull shots, he is very good at that. Where he gets into trouble is where he is looking to play on the off-side, just tonks it up like that, that's where he hits the ball up in the air rather than into the stands. That's the only thing that he is going to watch out for," Sunil Gavaskar revealed on Star Sports.
Rohit Sharma failed to register a big score previously falling victim to his own attacking approach. His failure has also resulted in India being unable to score big totals a few times. The third and final game of the series will be played in Hyderabad on September 25 at 7 PM and both the teams will look to win the series.
