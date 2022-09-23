T20 World Cup 2022 | Indian bowling looking very weak, no wicket-taking option in sight, reckons Aakash Chopra

Today at 8:02 PM
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that the Indian bowling unit is looking pretty weak ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup and no wicket-taking options are there. Chopra also added that Yuzvendra Chahal should prefer bowling with a slower pace to take more wickets in future games.
India have been in poor form recently as they exited from Asia Cup in the super four stages and also suffered defeat in the first T20I against Australia. Bowling has been an issue of concern for the Indian team lately and the bowling unit have been conceding runs, especially in death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned out to be expensive in the last four overs in Asia Cup as well as T20I against Australia.
Harshal Patel also returned to the match but he was also unable to get back in rhythm. Yuzvendra Chahal has also failed to take wickets lately. Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that the Indian bowling unit is weak and Yuzvendra Chahal should prefer bowling at a slow pace.
"We are saying that Harshal will be back, Bumrah will be back and everything will be alright. It does not happen that way. This is the sad reality of life. Bumrah was in the Mumbai Indians team, others did not bowl well and see what happened to MI this year. In one match you can take five to six wickets, in the rest of the days you won't get that many wickets," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"According to me, Indian bowling is looking very weak, no wicket-taking options are in sight. Yuzi Chahal continues to bowl faster. He is not bowling slower ones. The same was the case in the Asia Cup. How will you get wickets if you don't bowl slower at all?.”
The series is also looked upon as preparation for the T20 World Cup next month and India have received a lot of criticism for their recent bowling performance. Aakash Chopra has stated that India’s chances of winning the world cup are less with a bowling units.
"The reality is that India have a weak bowling line-up. With this line-up, hopes of winning the World Cup become less. If you can't defend 208, then things are going to be difficult. Remember, this Australian team is without four of its main members,” he explained.
