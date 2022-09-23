Reports | BCCI planning to schedule IPL auction in mid-December

Today at 4:56 PM
As per a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI is all set to schedule the IPL auction for the 2023 edition in mid-December this year and December 16 might be the beginning of proceedings. The report further reveals that BCCI has recently informed the franchises about the tentative schedule of the auction.
IPL franchises prepare for the season in advance and with IPL 2023 to be played next year, they will be looking to strengthen their teams. According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI is planning to hold the IPL auction for the 2023 edition in mid-December this year. The tentative schedule for the auction has been informed to the franchises and the proceedings are likely to start on December 16.
Dates for the next season are not out yet but it is likely to commence in the fourth week of March with the home and away format restored. The report further reveals that the salary purse for the auction will be Rs 95 Crores. Teams will have Rs 5 Crores in reserves to start with. The purse can further reduce in case a franchise releases a player or trades them.
The report also reveals that there have been requests for the trade of Ravindra Jadeja from a couple of franchises to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Delhi Capitals have been also one of the franchises but CSK have denied the request. Also, Gujarat Titans have received offers for Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore but they have declined the offers.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.