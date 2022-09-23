Looked at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain, he has done well, Sourav Ganguly dismisses concerns

"India have lost the last two-three matches. But India has a very good graph. Look at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain. He has done well. His winning percentage is 82 percent. He had captained nearly 35 matches and had lost only 3-4 matches. I know Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are really concerned about the team. I hope they will make a comeback at Nagpur. I am not at all concerned about 2 or 3 losses. They had a talk with a team, and hopefully, they will make a comeback soon," the legendary former skipper told India Today.