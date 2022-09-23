Looked at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain, he has done well, Sourav Ganguly dismisses concerns

Today at 4:04 PM
Sourav Ganguly has expressed calmness over India's current form, stating the team has performed well under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and a few losses are nothing to fret over. He went on to laud Virat Kohli for returning to form, labelling him as important for the side's success at the World T20.
India got off to a disappointing start in the three-match T20I series against Australia, losing the first encounter in Mohali on Tuesday by four wickets despite setting a target of 200-plus. This was the Men in Blue's third defeat in their last four games, having previously lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well in the Asia Cup. Nevertheless, Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence over the team's present status ahead of the second encounter in Nagpur on Friday, reinforcing confidence in captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.
"India have lost the last two-three matches. But India has a very good graph. Look at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain. He has done well. His winning percentage is 82 percent. He had captained nearly 35 matches and had lost only 3-4 matches. I know Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are really concerned about the team. I hope they will make a comeback at Nagpur. I am not at all concerned about 2 or 3 losses. They had a talk with a team, and hopefully, they will make a comeback soon," the legendary former skipper told India Today.
Since the ICC World T20 2021 following which Virat Kohli gave up the side's captaincy, India has won six bilateral T20I series and drawn one, including four clean sweeps. Their overall record reads 22 victories and nine defeats, driving them to the top spot in the world rankings.
As an added cherry on top, the continental tournament in the United Arab Emirates saw talisman Kohli return to top form, ending his nearly three-year-long century drought with a blistering 122*(61) against Afghanistan. With the likes of Hardik Pandya firing as well, given his phenomenal 71 off 30 balls in the first T20I against the Kangaroos that drove him to number five in the ICC all-rounder rankings, Ganguly believes India have a good shot at the ICC World T20 Down Under beginning next month.
"India will travel to Australia some weeks ago before the World Cup. I am hopeful that India will do well and that they are prepared enough for the tournament. Virat Kohli is an important part of India's team in the World Cup. But India has to play well. Everyone has to play well, starting with Kohli, Rohit, Pandya, and all. It's very good news that Virat is back in form. I hope it will continue," he added.
