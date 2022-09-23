IND vs AUS | India find it difficult without Jasprit Bumrah to defend even 200-plus totals, states Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 3:12 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out that India gets into trouble whenever they bat first and the bowlers are assigned to defend the target in absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Gavaskar further added that India still doesn’t have the right kind of bowling required in the death overs while bowling second.
With T20 World Cup to be played next month, India’s chances of winning the tournament have suffered a blow with their recent losses. India first lost two crucial games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and were ruled out of the tournament. Also, in the first T20I against Australia, they failed to defend a 200-plus total. India’s bowling in slog overs has been a sign of worry for the team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel leaked runs at the back end in the first game against Australia and the team missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah badly.
Sunil Gavaskar has shared his views on the issue saying India have failed to win while batting first on multiple occasions and this has been their weakness for the last few years.
"This is India's weakness. This isn't a new problem. It has existed for a few years now that when they are defending, they find it difficult without Bumrah. When he is there, the score can be defended but without him, they give away even 200-plus totals. Having said that, we need to look at the solution for it. Else, going forward, it may hurt them," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.
Bumrah has returned from a back injury for the series after missing Asia Cup recently. However, India rested him for the game to give him enough recovery time ahead of the second match. Death bowling has been a concern for the Indian team and going ahead the team will have to define the death specialists for the World Cup. Gavaskar pointed out that India still doesn’t have the kind of bowling required for slog overs.
"About his (Bumrah's) fitness, I feel that since he is such an important member of the team, the management wants him to be entirely fit and only then he be picked in India's XI. Maybe he plays in Nagpur, or maybe he doesn't. But here is the thing. When the Indian team is chasing a target, they win matches. But it's the opposite the other way around. The bowling that is needed between Overs 16 and 20, they still don't have it," pointed out Gavaskar.
