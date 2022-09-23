IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Aaron Finch applauds Jasprit Bumrah after falling victim to a fiery yorker

Today at 10:18 PM
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the greatest pace bowlers in the current era and he displayed it against Australia. Bumrah announced his return to international arena with a wicket-taking yorker to Aaron Finch and the batter himself praised Indian pacer for such a stunning delivery which shattered stumps.
After losing the first T20I against Australia, the rain played a spoilsport in the second game shortening the duration. The match was reduced to eight overs due to a delayed start and India opted to field first after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah returning to the national side was one of the most discussed points ahead of the fixture. He was away from the game for a significant amount of time due to a back injury.
Bumrah came to bowl in the fifth over and Aaron Finch was facing the last delivery. He had bowled two slower balls to Finch earlier but pitched it into blockhole on the last ball at a rapid pace. The batter was beaten all hands up due to pace and was sent back to the pavilion on a score of 31 runs.
Finch showed a display of sportsmanship after the dismissal clapping for the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah. His reaction got a lot of attention on internet and a lot of users reacted on the incident.
