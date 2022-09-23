IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Rain sets up thriller as Rohit Sharma fires India to victory in 8-over encounter

Yesterday at 11:17 PM
India emerged on top of a match shortened by rain as Rohit Sharma's stroke-making drove the team to a six-wicket victory. With just eight overs per innings to play, Australia went big to set up a formidable total but in the end, it wasn't enough as early fireworks allowed India to level the series.
India have secured redemption for the loss in Mohali three days ago with a thrilling run-chase of their own to ensure the series goes down to the decider in Hyderabad. The second T20I at Nagpur was delayed by two and a half hours due to a wet outfield, meaning the match had to be curtailed to just eight overs per side. Winning the toss, the Men in Blue elected to field first and started off well by getting the dangerous Cameron Green early, courtesy of a brilliant run-out orchestrated by Virat Kohli.
However, Aaron Finch chose the perfect moment to get back into form as he went out all guns blazing, managing 31 runs in 15 deliveries before a searing Jasprit Bumrah yorker had him applauding his own dismissal. Axar Patel continued to trouble the Kangaroos, returning exemplary figures of 2-0-13-2 but the other pacers yet again failed to create an impact, allowing Matthew Wade to go on a rampage in the death overs. The wicket-keeper remained unbeaten on 43(20) as the hosts were set a target of 91.
Understanding the challenge at hand, Rohit Sharma went at it from the first over itself no holds barred, striking two huge sixes. India was cruising along at 39-0 after just 16 deliveries when Adam Zampa struck the first blow. Before long, he had cleaned up all of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to leave India still requiring 36 runs in 22 deliveries. Hardik Pandya failed to get going and wasted nine deliveries for as many runs, thus setting the stage for a tight finish. Nevertheless, Dinesh Karthik played his role of a finisher to perfection as he struck a six and a four off his first two deliveries to complete the chase with four balls to spare while Rohit Sharma
The match was jam-packed with action and proved to be well and truly a thriller for the ages, thus making the fans go gaga on the internet.
Class!
Indian to Dinesh Karthik right now , class DK !!!!! Finisher DK 🔥 🔥🔥#INDvsAUST20I #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/NzlXsKVoP4— Shash (@shashidhar_17) September 23, 2022
The bond is real
The bond between @ImRo45 and #DineshKarthik is really getting Real. This bond is what we need to get the Cup. DK Rocks.— Abhishek (@AbhishekDev97) September 23, 2022
#INDvAUS
DK the finisher
Wooow @DineshKarthik nee dha yaa finesher💖 and @ImRo45 samma knock 2day match 🔥 ... finally must win match la win panithom.. #INDvsAUST20I— vinoth (@vinoth128) September 23, 2022
Ka-boom!
#RohitSharma 👑 pic.twitter.com/BVbPGkW1lO— Harsha chowdary (@HarshaChowda972) September 23, 2022
Extraordinary players
Woww Rohit Sharma !! Woww Dinesh Karthik !! What an extraordinary game for the crowd who hung in there for almost 3 hours. These two balls should also settle all the debate around DK vs Pant. Hats off to Rohit. It was not a belter by any means. #INDvsAUST20I— Shashant (@Imshash10) September 23, 2022
Ro-HIT!
HIT Man Show @ImRo45 🥳💥— swaroopp (@Always_Swaroop) September 23, 2022
T20I Monster
We are living in Rohit Era— Abhishek (@imAb_45) September 23, 2022
T20I monster #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/FomfmSITmK
Pull shot master
The master of playing the shot - Rohit Sharma! pic.twitter.com/2omZLgQQkk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2022
He is the danger
Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batsman of the history of cricket. @ImRo45 💪. pic.twitter.com/VQBqqvXn8K— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) September 23, 2022
Hero
Rohit Sharma is the hero of the match. Those shots made my day 🥵🔥— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 23, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.