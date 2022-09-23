sport iconCricket

    IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Rain sets up thriller as Rohit Sharma fires India to victory in 8-over encounter

    India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:17 PM

    India emerged on top of a match shortened by rain as Rohit Sharma's stroke-making drove the team to a six-wicket victory. With just eight overs per innings to play, Australia went big to set up a formidable total but in the end, it wasn't enough as early fireworks allowed India to level the series.

    India have secured redemption for the loss in Mohali three days ago with a thrilling run-chase of their own to ensure the series goes down to the decider in Hyderabad. The second T20I at Nagpur was delayed by two and a half hours due to a wet outfield, meaning the match had to be curtailed to just eight overs per side. Winning the toss, the Men in Blue elected to field first and started off well by getting the dangerous Cameron Green early, courtesy of a brilliant run-out orchestrated by Virat Kohli.

    However, Aaron Finch chose the perfect moment to get back into form as he went out all guns blazing, managing 31 runs in 15 deliveries before a searing Jasprit Bumrah yorker had him applauding his own dismissal. Axar Patel continued to trouble the Kangaroos, returning exemplary figures of 2-0-13-2 but the other pacers yet again failed to create an impact, allowing Matthew Wade to go on a rampage in the death overs. The wicket-keeper remained unbeaten on 43(20) as the hosts were set a target of 91.

    Understanding the challenge at hand, Rohit Sharma went at it from the first over itself no holds barred, striking two huge sixes. India was cruising along at 39-0 after just 16 deliveries when Adam Zampa struck the first blow. Before long, he had cleaned up all of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to leave India still requiring 36 runs in 22 deliveries. Hardik Pandya failed to get going and wasted nine deliveries for as many runs, thus setting the stage for a tight finish. Nevertheless, Dinesh Karthik played his role of a finisher to perfection as he struck a six and a four off his first two deliveries to complete the chase with four balls to spare while Rohit Sharma 

    The match was jam-packed with action and proved to be well and truly a thriller for the ages, thus making the fans go gaga on the internet.

