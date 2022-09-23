IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli redeeming himself with a bullet run-out after dropping a catch

Today at 9:54 PM
Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant run-out in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur to get the wicket of Cameron Green in just the second over of the game. Earlier, he had dropped a difficult catch in the deep of the same batsman following a great running effort.
After over two hours delay to the second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday, the match was declared to be restricted to eight overs a side ensuring an action-filled encounter. So far, the clash has delivered beyond any expectations featuring an exhibition of great swing bowling, creative shots, dropped catches and to top it all off, a run-out worthy of any highlight reel.
After Hardik Pandya had conceded 10 runs in the first over, albeit with some great deliveries on offer, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Axar Patel. Off the very first delivery, the opening game's man of the match Cameron Green decided to have a go right away and attempted a massive slog over long-on. However, the ball didn't quite catch the middle of the bat and went soaring into the night sky. A determined Virat Kohli chased after it trying to keep a track of where the delivery is heading and seemed to have almost got to it with a dive but the ball didn't stick and eventually trickled away to the boundary.
However, it didn't take long for the 33-year-old to gain redemption. On the third ball of the same over, Green edged a ball towards mid-on and rushed towards the non-striker's end. The ever-vigilant Kohli got to the ball in a flash and in typical fashion, slung it like a tracer bullet towards the stumps. Even though it slightly missed the target, the ball hit Axar's hands and stumbled onto the stumps, dislodging the bails with green well short of the crease. The former skipper wheeled away in celebration to hand the Men in Blue a crucial breakthrough while producing a fielding effort for the ages.
September 23, 2022
An early wicket for India - brilliant stuff by India and Virat Kohli.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2022
Rocket throw from Virat Kohli to run out cameron green 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KwN4EucsuS— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) September 23, 2022
Caught : dropped— ĶÎŇĢ ĶÔHĹÌ👑 (@darlingpaone156) September 23, 2022
@imVkohli SIR 🙏🏼— dim wexler (@doctorwhothefuc) September 23, 2022
Virat Kohli after dropping a catch but doing a run out later#IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/9kvxKJJBFf— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) September 23, 2022
Within a over, Australia going for 14 runs, Virat Kohli dropping a catch, & Cameron Green throwing his wicket. Gosh, This 8 overs game is some level!#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) September 23, 2022
King never keep his debt @imVkohli #runout #camerongreen— ASHUTOSH VERMA (@averma281) September 23, 2022
Run out by Virat. Soon after the field change by the captain Rohit.#IndvsAus #INDvAUS #AusVsInd #AUSvIND #Virat #ViratKohli #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/DBGurtCSxw— Sathish Pandiyan (@sathishpandi25) September 23, 2022
6 packs joke type kr raha tha, tab tak runout kr diya 😞...sharam krle @imVkohli— Mohit (@MohitRohitian) September 23, 2022
