IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli redeeming himself with a bullet run-out after dropping a catch

After Hardik Pandya had conceded 10 runs in the first over, albeit with some great deliveries on offer, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Axar Patel. Off the very first delivery, the opening game's man of the match Cameron Green decided to have a go right away and attempted a massive slog over long-on. However, the ball didn't quite catch the middle of the bat and went soaring into the night sky. A determined Virat Kohli chased after it trying to keep a track of where the delivery is heading and seemed to have almost got to it with a dive but the ball didn't stick and eventually trickled away to the boundary.