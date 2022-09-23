sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli redeeming himself with a bullet run-out after dropping a catch

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli produced an inspired bit of fielding early on in the second T20I to dismiss the dangerous Cameron Green

    (BCCI)

    IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli redeeming himself with a bullet run-out after dropping a catch

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:54 PM

    Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant run-out in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur to get the wicket of Cameron Green in just the second over of the game. Earlier, he had dropped a difficult catch in the deep of the same batsman following a great running effort.

    After over two hours delay to the second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday, the match was declared to be restricted to eight overs a side ensuring an action-filled encounter. So far, the clash has delivered beyond any expectations featuring an exhibition of great swing bowling, creative shots, dropped catches and to top it all off, a run-out worthy of any highlight reel.

    After Hardik Pandya had conceded 10 runs in the first over, albeit with some great deliveries on offer, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Axar Patel. Off the very first delivery, the opening game's man of the match Cameron Green decided to have a go right away and attempted a massive slog over long-on. However, the ball didn't quite catch the middle of the bat and went soaring into the night sky. A determined Virat Kohli chased after it trying to keep a track of where the delivery is heading and seemed to have almost got to it with a dive but the ball didn't stick and eventually trickled away to the boundary.

    However, it didn't take long for the 33-year-old to gain redemption. On the third ball of the same over, Green edged a ball towards mid-on and rushed towards the non-striker's end. The ever-vigilant Kohli got to the ball in a flash and in typical fashion, slung it like a tracer bullet towards the stumps. Even though it slightly missed the target, the ball hit Axar's hands and stumbled onto the stumps, dislodging the bails with green well short of the crease. The former skipper wheeled away in celebration to hand the Men in Blue a crucial breakthrough while producing a fielding effort for the ages. 

    Rocket throw

    Brilliant

    Crazy stuff

    Absolutely

    Sir Kohli

    Perfectly done

    We are all up for some serious entertainment

    Correct

    Mastermind Ro

    LOL

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down