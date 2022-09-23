Going to call the debate between Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell a draw, declares Ricky Ponting

The 28-year-old from Baroda has been in seventh heaven ever since he was made captain of the Gujarat Titans for the Indian Premier League 2022, scoring nearly 500 runs in the tournament and leading the side to a maiden title in their inaugural season. He has gone on to replicate similar performances for the Men in Blue, even bowling his four overs now that his back has healed sufficiently. Maxwell, on the other hand, has been quietly consistent but has not had the same impact as his counterpart in either aspect of the game.