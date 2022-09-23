Always tried to draw lots of different experiences for my cricket, reminisces Tim David after Australia debut

"Yeah. I really enjoy all the time I played for Singapore. I think my last tour was to Thailand, literally just as COVID was breaking out in March 2020. And then since then, I guess I've had my opportunities in franchise cricket starting off in the Big Bash in Australia and kind of just grown from there. So yeah, fond memories, a lot of good experiences to build on and I guess that's that stuff that I've tried to work through the whole time with my cricket and drawing lots of different experiences," he was quoted saying by India Today in a press conference.