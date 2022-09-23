Always tried to draw lots of different experiences for my cricket, reminisces Tim David after Australia debut

Today at 4:59 PM
Tim David has opened up on his journey to his debut with the Australian team en route to the World T20, describing his experiences playing for Singapore and in the Big Bash league. He went on to express gratefulness for his family being present for the beginning of a new chapter in his career.
The Tim David fairytale is one that keeps on giving, as the 26-year-old finally made his T20I debut against India in the series opener on Tuesday in Mohali. The explosive all-rounder played a crucial cameo in an epic run chase, albeit his role was uncharacteristically restricted to rotating strike rather than going gung-ho. He ended with 18 runs off 14 deliveries, helping put up a 62-run partnership with Matthew Wade in just 30 balls as the Kangaroos rushed to the total of 209 with four wickets to spare.
Interestingly, it wasn't David's first T20I however, having represented his birth country of Singapore 14 times previously. The burly right-hand batter had racked up 558 runs for them at a brilliant average of 46.50 while maintaining a strike rate of 158.52, before moving bases along with his family to Perth, Australia. There, he made his professional debut in 2018 for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League before coming to the fore with the Hobart Hurricanes two years later.
"Yeah. I really enjoy all the time I played for Singapore. I think my last tour was to Thailand, literally just as COVID was breaking out in March 2020. And then since then, I guess I've had my opportunities in franchise cricket starting off in the Big Bash in Australia and kind of just grown from there. So yeah, fond memories, a lot of good experiences to build on and I guess that's that stuff that I've tried to work through the whole time with my cricket and drawing lots of different experiences," he was quoted saying by India Today in a press conference.
David's family was present at the venue to see him make his first appearance in Australia's yellow considering full-house crowds are allowed in India as compared to the strict COVID-19 regulations in Australia.
"Yeah, fortunately, my family traveled over to be there, so that was really nice. I've played a fair bit overseas and obviously, Covid has been a restriction on being living in Australia to try and get over to watch games. So I've kind of encouraged my parents and family to come whenever they want to. So that was really nice to have them there," David added.
The emerging star is expected to next be in action in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday.
