Suryakumar Yadav rockets past Babar Azam in T20I rankings, Hardik Pandya rises to fifth amongst all-rounders

With three of the four top-ranked T20I teams all in action alongside the reigning World T20 champions, the ICC rankings have seen a host of changes after the first games respectively of the India-Australia and Pakistan-England series. Most notably, Suryakumar Yadav has reclaimed his spot amongst the top three batsmen in the world in the game's shortest format following a quickfire 46 off 25 deliveries in Mohali laced with two fours and four maximums. In other big news, Hardik Pandya's hard-hitting exploits of 71 unbeaten runs in 30 deliveries, including three consecutive sixes to finish off India's innings on Tuesday, have seen the man from Baroda surge up to fifth in the all-rounders' rankings.