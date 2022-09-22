Suryakumar Yadav rockets past Babar Azam in T20I rankings, Hardik Pandya rises to fifth amongst all-rounders

Today at 10:35 AM
Suryakumar Yadav's surge to the top of the cricketing world continues with the talisman climbing up to third in the batting charts in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's display in the first T20I against Australia has earned him a top-five all-rounders spot in the format.
With three of the four top-ranked T20I teams all in action alongside the reigning World T20 champions, the ICC rankings have seen a host of changes after the first games respectively of the India-Australia and Pakistan-England series. Most notably, Suryakumar Yadav has reclaimed his spot amongst the top three batsmen in the world in the game's shortest format following a quickfire 46 off 25 deliveries in Mohali laced with two fours and four maximums. In other big news, Hardik Pandya's hard-hitting exploits of 71 unbeaten runs in 30 deliveries, including three consecutive sixes to finish off India's innings on Tuesday, have seen the man from Baroda surge up to fifth in the all-rounders' rankings.
Yadav shot past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after he had to endure a poor set of scores in the Asia Cup, while his 31 in the opening T20I against England in Karachi on Tuesday wasn't enough to consolidate a top three position. However, the Indian remains well short of Mohammad Rizwan who further increased his rating tally in the first spot to 825 after another half-century, going 33 points clear of Aiden Markram in second.
KL Rahul's return to form with two consecutive half-centuries has paid dividends as well with the Men in Blue vice-captain jumping five spots to a commendable 18th. However, he remains two spots behind former skipper Virat Kohli albeit the 33-year-old fell back down a place following a poor 2 off 7 balls against the Kangaroos. Rohit Sharma remains India's second-highest ranked batter in 14th.
As for the bowling charts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's disastrous figures of 4-0-52-0 cost him big as the pacer slid down two places to ninth. Nevertheless, the top 10 are separated by close margins more or less as Kumar is just 23 points behind Rashid Khan in fourth, However, Josh Hazlewood maintains a dominant lead at the top with 785 points, 69 ahead of closest competitor Tabraiz Shamsi.
