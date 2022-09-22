Jasprit Bumrah at the peak of his prowess, brings a different edge, believes Sanjay Bangar

Today at 4:01 PM
Sanjay Bangar has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah in the wake of India's disastrous bowling performance in the first T20I in Mohali against Australia. The former international stated the pacer is on a different plane of consistency compared to others and is enjoying the peak of his powers right now.
India's unexpected five-wicket loss against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday has raised several questions for the team, especially in regard to the bowling attack. Having put up a formidable total of 208 courtesy of a special knock from Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue seemed to have the match in the bag. However, new-ball pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav were subjected to a brutal onslaught by makeshift opener Cameron Green while Harshal Patel only added to the team's misery when brought on. Axar Patel brought the game into the balance with some excellent bowling in the middle overs, returning figures of 4-0-17-3, meaning India again had everything to play four in the last four overs.
Alas, it was not to be for the hosts, as Matthew Wade smashed 45 runs in just 21 deliveries to clinch the game for the visitors. In the span lasting the 16th to the 18th over, India conceded a mammoth 53 runs, as Harshal and Bhuvneshwar completely lost the thread of the game. In the end, the three pacers' combined figures read 10-0-128-2.
The absence of a certain Jasprit Bumrah was evident, who is a part of the squad but wasn't fielded. The right-arm quick is returning from a back injury sustained in July and is expected to return to Indian colours at some point in the ongoing series. The 28-year-old has only played three T20Is this year owing to workload management given he is the only regular all-format pacer at the moment. Bumrah has a stellar T20I record, with 69 wickets in 58 matches at an average of 19.46 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.46.
Former Indian international and batting coach Sanjay Bangar is of the opinion that the bowler from Gujarat adds a different dimension to India's pace attack.
"He brings a different edge to the bowling unit altogether. He is at the peak of his career, the peak of his prowess. His ability to execute yorkers, there were bowlers on both sides who tried to do that tonight, but they were not able to do it consistently. That is what Bumrah does consistently, his ability to pick wickets through the middle overs and also test the batters with his yorkers and bouncers in the end overs," he was quoted telling Star Sports.
India take on Australia in the second T20I on Friday in Nagpur and it remains to be seen whether Bumrah is included in the lineup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.