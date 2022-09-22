Jasprit Bumrah at the peak of his prowess, brings a different edge, believes Sanjay Bangar

India's unexpected five-wicket loss against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday has raised several questions for the team, especially in regard to the bowling attack. Having put up a formidable total of 208 courtesy of a special knock from Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue seemed to have the match in the bag. However, new-ball pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav were subjected to a brutal onslaught by makeshift opener Cameron Green while Harshal Patel only added to the team's misery when brought on. Axar Patel brought the game into the balance with some excellent bowling in the middle overs, returning figures of 4-0-17-3, meaning India again had everything to play four in the last four overs.