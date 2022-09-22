IND vs AUS 2022 | Young me would probably panic in that situation, claims Matthew Wade after epic chase

"Yeah, I think it's just playing in this country, to be honest, I've played enough now to understand it takes a little bit of time to find the pace of the wicket, although that wicket was terrific; terrific outfield and lovely to bat on. Still takes a couple of balls to find your feet a little bit. A young me probably would panic in that situation and try to find a boundary really quicker than I needed to. But yeah, I had great confidence in that outfield, how fast it was running in the wicket that was coming on. If you get to bat a few you're going to find a boundary soon enough," the batsman was quoted telling the reporters by India Today.