IND vs AUS 2022 | Young me would probably panic in that situation, claims Matthew Wade after epic chase

Matthew Wade credited his experience on the big stage and time spent playing in India for his action-packed innings against India in the first T20I on Tuesday that led to a famous win. He went on to laud praise on Cameron Green's display in the match as well as his overall potential to achieve big.
Matthew Wade was the harbinger of chaos in Mohali on Tuesday night as he brought the roof down with a stunning 45* off just 21 deliveries, thus ensuring Australia a historical win over India in the first of three T20Is. Having been set an imposing total of 208, Australia required 64 runs in 35 deliveries when Wade walked in to bat but the 34-year-old's antics drove them home with four wickets and as many balls to spare. It was the second highest run chase ever in T20Is by the Kangaroos, as well as the first time they had managed to achieve a target over 195 in Asian conditions.
Wade admitted he was helped by the conditions on offer as well as the experience he has had playing in India. The wicket-keeper batsman had played 10 games in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans, helping them win a maiden title.
"Yeah, I think it's just playing in this country, to be honest, I've played enough now to understand it takes a little bit of time to find the pace of the wicket, although that wicket was terrific; terrific outfield and lovely to bat on. Still takes a couple of balls to find your feet a little bit. A young me probably would panic in that situation and try to find a boundary really quicker than I needed to. But yeah, I had great confidence in that outfield, how fast it was running in the wicket that was coming on. If you get to bat a few you're going to find a boundary soon enough," the batsman was quoted telling the reporters by India Today.
The platform for Wade was well-set by the young Cameron Green who was asked to open the innings in just his second T20I despite being a middle-order batter. The 23-year-old excelled with a flamboyant 61 in 30 balls thus bagging the man of the match award. Wade praised the all-rounder's display, comparing him to debutant Tim David.
"Yeah, he impresses every time I see him.. a bit like Tim was in couple of years ago for Western Australia. He was a bowler who batted nine.. and to see where he is now. He's quite remarkable. But the plan was always for Green to open. That's what he was going to go in. The coach and captain feel like that's the best spot for him to really find his feet at T20 level and he showed tonight that it's going to be his spot going forward for a while," Wade said on the all-rounder.
Green has only been roped in as a replacement for the resting David Warner but won't be present at the ICC World T20 2022 next month on home soil
"Really impressive to see a young player go out in front of the packed stadium chasing 207. He'd copped a bit of the tap bowling his last over as well," Wade concluded.
