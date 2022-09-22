IND vs AUS 2022 | Internet reacts to suffering fans being assaulted outside stadium in Hyderabad owing to poor management by HCA

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was in the headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after videos of unruly scenes outside the venue went viral online. The ground is slated to host the third T20I of the ongoing series between India and Australia on Sunday, September 25 from 7:30 PM onwards. The tickets have been on sale online for quite a while now but their home delivery had extra costs attached to them, upwards of INR 200 on occasions. Thus, the fans were required to collect the physical copies from the box office at the venue prior to the game in order to be allowed entry.