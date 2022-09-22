IND vs AUS 2022 | Internet reacts to suffering fans being assaulted outside stadium in Hyderabad owing to poor management by HCA

Today at 12:42 PM
Chaos erupted outside the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday after videos emerged of fans getting subjected to sticks by the police while waiting to collect their tickets. The venue is scheduled to host the final T20I between India and Australia and has been in the news for its improper organization.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was in the headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after videos of unruly scenes outside the venue went viral online. The ground is slated to host the third T20I of the ongoing series between India and Australia on Sunday, September 25 from 7:30 PM onwards. The tickets have been on sale online for quite a while now but their home delivery had extra costs attached to them, upwards of INR 200 on occasions. Thus, the fans were required to collect the physical copies from the box office at the venue prior to the game in order to be allowed entry.
Following the announcement, thousands of fans had gathered outside to get their passes in keen anticipation of the encounter between the world's number one side and the reigning World T20 champions. However, insufficient instructions and callous management by the Hyderabad Cricket Association saw the crowd get overwhelming before eventual disarray. The situation got such that the local police had to step in and take control, using their sticks in the process to ensure fans remain in the queue.
Nevertheless, the internet was left raging at the incident considering innocent supporters of the game had to go through such an ordeal just to obtain tickets to a cricket encounter. The HCA also received major flak for being unable to organize the process properly despite the high-profile nature of the encounter, raising concerns over what might unfold on the day of the match.
Chaos prevailed outside the Gymkhana ground of Secunderabad where thousands gathered to buy #IndiavsAustralia #T20 match tickets. Police use mild force. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/F4CLJHU4nr— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 22, 2022
Complete chaos outside #Secunderabad gymkhana grounds. Crowd in large numbers gathered outside thr ground for purchasing #INDvAUS tickets.— Siddharth KumarSingh (@siddharthk63) September 22, 2022
Cops use mild force to control the situation#Hyderabad #HyderabadCricketAssociation pic.twitter.com/e99prQPTTx
#HCA @azharflicks #shivalalyadav players ni select cheyadaniki corruption ye, chivariki ticket lu kuda na ra faaltu ga Azhar ga. #BCCI #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/fpJTSdZAcZ— venkat (@iazvenky) September 22, 2022
T20 IND vs australia match tickets at Gymkhana ground #Hyderabad #BCCI #hca #indiaVsAustralia #T20 pic.twitter.com/fXs2S19oQY— Naveen Amboji (@naveenamboji) September 22, 2022
@BCCI #HyderabadCricketAssociation this is how hyderabad association issues tickets to fans ,Without separating offline and online counters creating headache to public . #HCA #HyderabadCricketAssociation is the worst ever. @KTRTRS sir please look in to it pic.twitter.com/GZvRnEDm8q— Mani Varma (@ManiVarma_18) September 22, 2022
Police charge chesi andarini elagottesaru...🥲 Inka okka ticket kuda ivvaledu..#INDvsAUS #HCA Gymkhana grounds #tickets @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/8VjO1OKK9s— Ram-Puri (@Ram_Puri_) September 22, 2022
#INDvsAUS— Priya Punia Fans Association President (@rickywatson_23) September 22, 2022
Massive Crowd Here at #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/DH3rmvJqJW
Konchem aithey sacchetondni moddala tickets, kojja lanjokdka @azharflicks nee ammani denga #Hyderabad #uppalstadium #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mMJ2XhCTKP— virat (@srivirat2489) September 22, 2022
Complete chaos outside #Secunderabad gymkhana grounds. Crowd in large numbers gathered outside thr ground for purchasing #INDvAUS tickets.— RaviNani (@RaviNani9999) September 22, 2022
Cops use mild force to control the situation.
Why @hydcitypolice beating the Cricket fans ?#Hyderabad #HyderabadCricketAssociation pic.twitter.com/4dYqnYDxHo
This is very horrible, you call us early in the morning for tickets just 2 days before match and now this happens.@KTRTRS@VSrinivasGoud @DonitaJose#Hyderabad#HyderabadCricketAssociation #hyderabadpolice #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20 @C4CRICVENKATESH @allaboutcric_ pic.twitter.com/I1pIfwpZ2t— Prince (@urstrulyharish1) September 22, 2022
