ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | I gave freedom and backed myself, reveals Harmanpreet Kaur after historic knock

Kaur's inning not only broke many records in itself but was also the catalyst to a major achievement for the Indian Women's team. The ensuing victory meant the Women in Blue had gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, confirming their first ODI series victory against England since 1999. Meanwhile, the 143* was the third highest score by an Indian batswoman in the format as well as the highest individual score against England, a record previously held by Harmanpreet herself. Also, India's total of 333/5 was their highest ever in England and the second highest in their ODI history, alongside being the second-highest score ever conceded by the hosts.