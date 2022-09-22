ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | Harmanpreet Kaur flicked a switch, was finding a boundary everywhere, admits Amy Jones

Amy Jones paid credit to Harmanpreet Kaur's brutal onslaught in the second ODI, confessing there wasn't much the bowlers could do when she was in such sweet form. She stated that the team will take learnings from the loss and strive to win the third ODI with Women's Championship points at stake.

Amy Jones cut a defeated figure at Canterbury on Wednesday after conceding a series loss to India in her first outing as England captain following an 88-run defeat in the second ODI. This is the first time the visitors have come out on top in an ODI series against the English since 1999 and have an opportunity to record an improbable clean sweep. However, the wicket-keeper batsman might take solace from the fact that they have been fielding a young squad, missing the likes of Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver amongst others.

"Missing the big names, they add a huge amount but it's given opportunities to others," Amy Jones was quoted saying in the post-match presentation by ESPN Cricinfo.

The Women in Blue's triumph was largely orchestrated by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who recorded the third highest score ever by an Indian woman in ODIs. The talisman's rampage in the death overs saw her end at 143* off 111 deliveries, striking 18 boundaries and four sixes in the process. The 33-year-old scored 48 runs off her last 13 deliveries, taking the visitors to their second-highest ODI score ever with 333/5. In response, England never really looked in contention and even though Danni Wyatt's well-paced 65 sparked some hope, it was never going to be enough as the side was bundled out for 245.

"Every loss is tough, they got away from us, Harm flicked a switch at the end there. We didn't get close enough, we needed big partnerships and match-winning innings. She was finding the boundary everywhere, it was important to slow down. A big learning for the group, responding to moments like that. Everywhere we bowled it she was finding the boundary," Jones dded.

The two sides will face off in the final ODI at the iconic Lord's on Saturday. The last time the venue hosted a Women's ODI was five years ago when the same two sides had clashed in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, with the hosts emerging as the winners. Even though the series is already decided, the encounter will still contribute to the ICC Women's Championships standings which will ultimately decide the teams that qualify for the next World Cup. The game will be a particularly momentous occasion for India with veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami set to retire after a glittering international career lasting nearly two decades.

"Inexperience can bring about inconsistency, but such a good batter on such good form is a big challenge. But not all over, points on the line at Lord's. The last game at Lord's is another opportunity for a younger side to step up. Last game of the season, a long season. You don't need any incentive. What an occasion, and what a venue," the England skipper concluded.