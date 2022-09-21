The Oval to host World Test Championship 2023 Final, Lord’s to have 2025 Final

Today at 3:37 PM
The ICC has confirmed that the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final will be hosted by The Oval while the next edition's Final, in 2025, will be played at Lord's. The Oval, set to host the final in June, has previously hosted the finals of two Men's Champions Trophy finals, in 2004 and in 2017.
The Oval and The Lord's, both located in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural World Test Championship's final between New Zealand and India in 2021. The Oval will have the 2023 WTC final in June next year, with the top two sides from the standings will be fighting for the prestigious trophy. New Zealand are still the reigning champions: they beat Virat Kohli's India in the inaugural final.
At present, Australia and South Africa are the top two teams in the standings. The others, meanwhile, are not too far behind. Australia have a points percentage of 70, and South Africa with 60%. The top two teams will go head to head in a three-match series in the current cycle in December-January, which could play a massive role in the final points table.
Sri Lanka (53.33%), India (52.08%), and Pakistan (51.85%) are the others who are placed in the top five. They all have still ample opportunities to make the cut in the final, but it all will depend on how things unfold.
“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar. Following that, we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
"Last year’s final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support."
