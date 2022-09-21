PAK vs ENG 2022 | Scoring a fifty on return is stuff dreams are made of, states Alex Hales

While reflecting on his half-century for England on his return against Pakistan in the first T20I, Alex Hales has stated that it was stuff dreams are made of. Hales also added that three years of being out of the team felt like forever and it was a special feeling to script an international return.

England started on a positive note against Pakistan in the ongoing T20I series winning the first match by six wickets. They were playing their first game in Pakistan after a long gap and Alex Hales played a significant role in the victory. Hales made a return to the white-ball squad after he played in 2019. He was dropped from the World Cup squad that year after being reported failing a recreational drug test.

However, Hales has been consistent in franchise cricket and that helped him return to the national side. The right-hander smashed 53 runs from 40 balls in the second innings. Reflecting on his return Hales admitted that the three years felt like forever and it was special to hit a fifty on his return for a winning side.

"Three years felt like forever. It's a very special feeling to get back out in the park for England. To score a fifty on my return to a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of. Guys have said in the past it was never down to the cricket why I missed three years, that was never in doubt.

While chasing a target of 159, Alex Hales gave a blistering start to the team. His inning was laced with seven boundaries and it ensured a winning start for the visitors. Sharing his views on the knock, Hales admitted that he was not his fluent best.

"But there are always nerves and pressure after having not played for three years. It felt like a debut again, so a very special night. You can't let emotions in, you have to focus on the task at hand. It was all about getting over the line. I wasn't at my fluent best but steering us in the right direction meant a lot."

Both teams will lock horns in the second T20I on September 22 and Hales would look forward to it to continue his impressive start.