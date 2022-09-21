sport iconCricket

    India Women to play against Pakistan on October 7 in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:12 PM

    India Women are all set to lock horns against Pakistan on October 7 as the schedule for Women’s Asia Cup 2022 has been announced by Asian Cricket Council(ACC). The semi-finals of the tournament are to be played on October 13 while the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

    Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is all set to start on October 1 as Bangladesh will take on Thailand in the opening fixture while India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the day. Seven teams will participate in the tournament in a round-robin format. Each team will play six games and the top four will advance into the semi-finals. Knockout matches will be played on October 13 and 15. Also India-Pakistan game on October 7 will be one of the highly followed fixtures in the tournament. 

    The tournament has been played in the T20 format since 2012 and the upcoming edition will also be played in the shortest version of the sport. Participants India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and UAE have qualified for the event through ACC(Asian Cricket Council) women’s T20 Championship. ACC president Jay Shah announced the schedule on Tuesday. 

    Hosts Bangladesh will also look forward to defending their title as they had won the 2018 edition beating India in a tense final. All the matches are to be played in Sylhet and Bangladesh would like to win the title in their own backyard. 

