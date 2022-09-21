India Women to play against Pakistan on October 7 in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is all set to start on October 1 as Bangladesh will take on Thailand in the opening fixture while India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the day. Seven teams will participate in the tournament in a round-robin format. Each team will play six games and the top four will advance into the semi-finals. Knockout matches will be played on October 13 and 15. Also India-Pakistan game on October 7 will be one of the highly followed fixtures in the tournament.