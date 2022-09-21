IND vs AUS 2022 | The youth is missing in the current Indian team, reckons Ravi Shastri

India, led by Rohit Sharma , went 1-0 down in the three-match T20I series following a four-wicket loss against Australia in Mohali. They piled up 208/6 batting first, but Australia, riding on Cameron Green's 30-ball 61 and Matthew Wade's 21-ball 45 not out, saw off the target in 19.2 overs. Axar Patel and KL Rahul put down two simple catches, while Indian bowlers, barring Axar, went for 11 or more runs an over.

Speaking at host broadcaster Star Sports, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri criticized Rohit Sharma and his boys for staging a disappointing show. Shastri particularly pointed out India's fielding, which he reckoned was ordinary due to lack of youth. Adding to that, the 60-year-old also remarked that they can not win any big tournament with such horrendous fielding.

“If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding-wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments,” Shastri shared his thoughts on-air on Star Sports.

“It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor? What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions.”