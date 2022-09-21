IND vs AUS 2022 | Important to give Jasprit Bumrah enough time to return after an injury, remarks Hardik Pandya

Citing the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah’s omission, Hardik Pandya has said that the team will not put much pressure on him as he has just returned from an injury. India missed Bumrah's services severely as they were unable to defend a huge total of 208 against Australia in the first ODI.

After their recent Asia Cup debacle, India haven’t been able to get back on the winning track and lost the first T20I against Australia by four wickets. In spite of scoring a total of 208/6, the hosts failed to defend the target as the opposition chased it down with four balls to spare. Jasprit Bumrah was a surprise omission from the squad and the team missed him badly in the second innings.

The pacer had missed Asia Cup recently due to a back injury and was expected to return in the first T20I. Revealing the team’s thought process behind resting Bumrah, Hardik Pandya stated that they wanted to give enough time to Bumrah and not put much pressure on him.

“We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad,” Pandya said in a press conference.

"Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and may be not put a lot of pressure on himself.”

Hardik Pandya made a vital contribution with the bat as he was the highest run-scorer with his knock of unbeaten 71 runs from 30 balls which helped the side post a total above 200. His explosive batting at the back end of the first innings was phenomenal and the range of strokes was superb. Speaking about his performance, Hardik revealed that he always thinks about improving his game.

"I have gotten a lot of success recently but for me, what is more important is that even on my good days how can I get better? The kind of career graph I have had, I don't make a big deal about my performances whether success or failure,” he explained.

"I had a good game today. They could target me in the next game and I need to be one step ahead."