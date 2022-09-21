IND vs AUS 2022 | ‘Experienced’ Aaron Finch kept me calm in the middle, reveals Cameron Green

Many left surprised when Australian skipper Aaron Finch remarked during the toss time that Cameron Green will open alongside him against India in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali. The move worked out quite nicely, as Green brought out his ultra-aggressive batting approach after being set 209. He smashed eight fours and four sixes in his brisk 30-ball 61 before Axar Patel had him in the 11th over. By then, Australia raced to 109/2, and Matthew Wade, at No. 7, hit an unbeaten 21-ball 45 to get the job done in the final over.