IND vs AUS 2022 | ‘Experienced’ Aaron Finch kept me calm in the middle, reveals Cameron Green

Cameron Green on Tuesday admitted he was nervous against India during the T20I series opener after coming to open for the first time, but Aaron Finch, whom he labelled an 'experienced campaigner', helped him hold his nerves. Green scored 61 off 31 balls, which set the tone in Australia's chase.
Many left surprised when Australian skipper Aaron Finch remarked during the toss time that Cameron Green will open alongside him against India in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali. The move worked out quite nicely, as Green brought out his ultra-aggressive batting approach after being set 209. He smashed eight fours and four sixes in his brisk 30-ball 61 before Axar Patel had him in the 11th over. By then, Australia raced to 109/2, and Matthew Wade, at No. 7, hit an unbeaten 21-ball 45 to get the job done in the final over.
At the post-match presentation, Green was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match for setting up the platform for the others. The tall all-rounder was asked whether he was a bit nervous while batting at the top. In reply, he admitted he was but Finch made sure there was no pressure on him. He also mentioned how the batting of Hardik Pandya, who plundered 71 off just 30 balls without losing his wicket earlier, inspired him to bat more aggressively.
"Kind of got thrown in the deep end (after coming to open the innings) a little bit but it was nice to bat with Finchy. He is an experienced campaigner and keeps you calm in the middle. It was kind of nice," Green said at the post-match presentation.
"We had the luxury of watching the Indians bat. Hardik played beautifully. He has to be the best in the world at what he does. It kind of gave us an idea of how to go about it."
Having taken a 1-0 lead, Australia will be keen to win the series by beating India again on September 23 in Nagpur.
