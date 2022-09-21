Edgbaston to host Men’s Ashes 2023 opener from June 16

ECB has announced the schedule of Men’s Ashes 2023 and it will get underway on June 16 with first Test to be played at Edgbaston and will conclude with the fifth and final Test starting on July 27 in Oval. Also, the Women’s Ashes will begin from June 22 with a five-day Test match at Trent Bridge.

England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has announced the schedule for Men’s Ashes 2023 and it will start on June 16 with Edgbaston Test. The final Test will be played at the Oval while Headingley and Old Trafford will host other matches in the series. The ECB has also confirmed that the 2023 World Test Championship final will be hosted by Oval while Lord’s will host the 2025 edition.

The Women’s Ashes will kick off on June 22 with a Test at Trent Bridge. Both teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is after that. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has shared his excitement for the series.

"The Ashes series are among the most significant sporting events in world sport and we are looking forward to these highly anticipated contests in England next year,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

"There is no bigger challenge than retaining the Ashes away from home. There is huge excitement from our teams as they look to write themselves into Ashes folklore.

Australia will tour England early next month in a preparatory series ahead of T20 World Cup and both teams will play the three-match ODI series after the showpiece event. The men’s side will host Ireland for a Test match before Ashes from June 1, 2023. England will also play Ireland in three ODIs at Headingley, Trent Bridge, and Bristol from September 20 to September 26.

"As a player, there's no doubt that Test cricket is the absolute pinnacle of our sport. We were fortunate to play a Test against England at Lord's back in 2019 - which was a memorable occasion for players and fans alike - so the news that we will be returning to play at Lord's next year is very welcome," Ireland Test skipper Andrew Balbirnie said.