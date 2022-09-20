Saliva use banned as ICC announces changes to playing conditions

Currently, the fielding side has to bowl with four fielders outside the 30-yard circle if they don’t complete the innings by the scheduled time in T20Is. The same rule will now be adopted in ODIs to ensure the completion of the innings within the allotted time. Also, some part of a batter or the bat is needed to remain within the pitch and if he plays the delivery moving beyond the confines of the pitch, the umpire will signal it a dead ball. If any delivery forces the batter to leave the pitch it will be a no-ball.