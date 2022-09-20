Red-hot Smriti Mandhana soars to second in T20I rankings, seventh in ODIs

The Indian vice-captain had played a match-winning knock of 79* in just 53 deliveries in the second T20I against England, guiding her team to their only win in the three-match series. Nevertheless, Mandhana ensured India got off to a strong start in ODIs with her 91 off 99 balls in the first encounter earning her the player of the match award in a winning cause. The opener has been in the United Kingdom for a while now having excelled in India's silver-medal winning campaign at the Commonwealth Games before a dominant season in The Hundred.