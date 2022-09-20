Red-hot Smriti Mandhana soars to second in T20I rankings, seventh in ODIs

Today at 10:20 PM
Smriti Mandhana's tremendous form of late has seen her surge to a career-best second in the updated ICC T20I rankings as well as a promotion to seventh in the ODI charts. Several of her teammates such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Radha Yadav also benefitted from their performances in England.
Smriti Mandhana continues to make the headlines in the world of cricket after sustaining her incredible run of form on the ongoing tour of England. The 26-year-old has shot up to a career-high second in the ICC rankings for women batsmen in T20Is and is now only behind Beth Mooney in the charts. A brilliant showing in the first ODI has also seen her climb back up to seventh in ODIs having previously been at the top of the charts not so long ago.
The Indian vice-captain had played a match-winning knock of 79* in just 53 deliveries in the second T20I against England, guiding her team to their only win in the three-match series. Nevertheless, Mandhana ensured India got off to a strong start in ODIs with her 91 off 99 balls in the first encounter earning her the player of the match award in a winning cause. The opener has been in the United Kingdom for a while now having excelled in India's silver-medal winning campaign at the Commonwealth Games before a dominant season in The Hundred.
Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also entered the top ten with a four-spot increase taking her to ninth in ODIs after her unbeaten 74 in the first ODI. Wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia's flamboyant 50(47) in the same game has earned her eight positions and is now up to 37th while Deepti Sharma's two wickets have seen her rise to 12th. For England, Kate Cross excelled with the ball returning figures of 10-1-43-2 and is now up to tenth in the bowlers' rankings.
In the T20I rankings, Radha Yadav made the biggest gain of four places to rank 14th in the bowling charts while Renuka Singh's excellent displays saw her enter the top 10. Harmanpreet Kaur moved up as well to 14th while the series' leading run-getter Sophia Dunkley jumped a massive 12 spots up to 32nd.
