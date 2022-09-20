T20 World Cup 2022 | New Zealand make three changes to World T20 2021 squad for the upcoming edition

Today at 3:56 PM
New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC World T20 2022 and it features three changes from the contingent that ended as the runner-up in the previous edition last year. Notably, Trent Boult and Jamie Neesham have made it to the side as well despite refusing central contracts.
The Black Caps are set to embark yet again on a mission to win their first ever limited overs World Cup with a 15-member strong list of players for the ICC World T20 2022 set to begin in neighbouring Australia on October 16. Last time around, they had managed to reach the finals in the United Arab Emirates only to lose to the Kangaroos, making it their third major finals loss in the last decade. Nevertheless, led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand once again look like strong contender to go all the way in the marquee event.
The side features three changes from the 2021 team, with Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, and Tim Seifert missing out on selection. Jamieson had emerged through the ranks quickly as a potential world-class all-rounder and made up the numbers in the Indian Premier League as well but has failed to make the same impact on the international stage, largely due to injuries. he last played a T20I in march 2021 and despite being a part of the squad did not play a match in the previous edition. Recently, he suffered another back injury during a Test in England that effectively ruled him out of the running for the forthcoming tournament.
Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen are set to play in their first-ever World Cup for the Kiwis. The former has been particularly crucial in the all-rounder slot since making his debut earlier in the year, averaging 9.22 with the ball and 44.50 with the bat after eight matches. Lockie Fereguson has finally made it to the T20 setup as well after being on the fringes for most of his career, having bowled with an economy of 6.14 in 6 T20Is in 2022.
Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham are amongst the 15 names as well even though they are not centrally contracted with New Zealand Cricket anymore, lastly, the third highest run0getter in T20Is of all time, Martin Guptill, will be featuring in his seventh World T20 and has played every edition since his debut in 2009.
Our squad for this year's @T20WorldCup in Australia. Details | https://t.co/JuZOBPwRyn #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1s4QBL5bGH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 19, 2022
