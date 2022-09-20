IND vs AUS 2022 | The way the batters tried to change the momentum is all we're after at the moment, states Aaron Finch

Today at 11:13 PM
Aaron Finch lauded his team's batsmen for adopting a fearless approach en route to a mammoth chase against India in the first T20I. Meanwhile, star performer Cameron Green admitted to being caught off guard with the circumstances of his batting, stating he has no idea what the future holds.
Australia put on a batting masterclass to emerge on top of what was a record-breaking first T20I against India in Mohali on Thursday night. The high-scoring clash saw the hosts put up their highest-ever T20I total against the Kangaroos before the men from Down Under pulled off their highest chase in Asian conditions, the unlikely win also being their second-highest chase in T20Is.
With a flat patch on offer, the Indian batsmen romped their way to 208 after losing the toss and looked well on course to come back with a vengeance post a dismal Asia Cup campaign. However, the Aussies were on it right from the word go as they never really let the opponent bowlers get into the game. The three main Indian pacers namely Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav conceded a shocking 128 runs in their 10 overs combined, with the latter being the only bowler to get a wicket, scalping two. Even though Axar Patel helped mount a comeback in the middle overs with excellent figures of 4-0-17-3, a 62-run partnership off 30 deliveries between Matthew Wade and Tim David towards the end rung the death knell for India.
"It was a good contest, wasn't it?" Australian skipper Aaron Finch was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo in the post-match presentation.
"Obviously, the dew helped us at the back end. Some really good partnerships from us. I thought the intent of all our guys, the way that they just attacked their match-ups and really took it on and tried to change the momentum of the game was really good. That's all we're after at the moment," he added.
Australia opted to open the innings with all-rounder Cameron Green considering David Warner has been tested for the series. The makeshift opener delivered in what was just his second T20I, scoring a match-winning 61(30).
"Kind of got thrown in the deep end a little bit but it was nice to bat with Finchy. He is an experienced campaigner and keeps you calm in the middle," the youngster admitted.
Green also took a moment to appreciate the batting efforts of Hardik Pandya, with the all-rounder scoring a searing 71 off 30 deliveries to catapult India to 200-plus.
"Hardik played beautifully, it was pleasure to watch him," Green added.
"I have no idea (about his future as an opener), I'll leave it up to the coaches to think about that," he concluded.
