IND vs AUS 2022 | The way the batters tried to change the momentum is all we're after at the moment, states Aaron Finch

With a flat patch on offer, the Indian batsmen romped their way to 208 after losing the toss and looked well on course to come back with a vengeance post a dismal Asia Cup campaign. However, the Aussies were on it right from the word go as they never really let the opponent bowlers get into the game. The three main Indian pacers namely Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav conceded a shocking 128 runs in their 10 overs combined, with the latter being the only bowler to get a wicket, scalping two. Even though Axar Patel helped mount a comeback in the middle overs with excellent figures of 4-0-17-3, a 62-run partnership off 30 deliveries between Matthew Wade and Tim David towards the end rung the death knell for India.